Rooting for Recovery: The Story of Two Brave Comets Fans, Allison Eastman and Hillary Pruitt

Utica, NY – As the Comets get ready for Muzzys and Mullets on Friday, we had the privilege of hearing the stories of two individuals who have fought courageously against severe illnesses and are integral members of the Comets’ community.

Allison Eastman, 31 years old and a native of Deerfield, NY, was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis at just two months of age, a genetic disorder that affects the nervous system and skin, characterized by the growth of non-cancerous tumors in the nervous system. Her life has consisted of frequent doctors’ visits, MRIs, and surgeries. She had her first operation at the age of 12 to get a tumor removed from her shoulder region. The disease has also plagued Allison with epilepsy and learning disabilities, common symptoms of neurofibromatosis, but that didn’t stop her from graduating from high school and getting a human services degree in college.

Just recently, Allison underwent an invasive and intensive surgery to remove a tumor from her spinal cord, leaving her wheelchair-bound for the time being. After spending 10 days in the hospital and another 10 days in rehab, she is back home and blessed with the love and support of her family and friends, whom she refers to as her army.

Prior to this most recent surgery, Allison enjoyed being able to practice some of her favorite physical pursuits like Judo. Post surgery, however, life has been more limited, having difficulty walking more than short distances and standing for longer periods of time.

Despite the increased limitations and the pain she experiences daily, Allison continues to fight as she’s done throughout her life. One of her main motivators, she says, is hockey. Allison joined the Comets community four years ago after attending her first game with an old friend from high school, a season ticket holder, and was instantly hooked, so much so that she named her cat after the Comets’ mascot, Naudie. Allison has been a season ticket holder herself for three years now and has turned her mom into a fan as well.

While Allison enjoys the fast pace of the games and the roar of the home crowd after big goals, going to Comets games has taken on a deeper meaning for her. “I don’t focus too much on the losses because for me, hockey is about community. If you’re going to hockey games for wins, you’re going to have a lot of disappointment in life. I’ve made a lot of friends within the hockey community, and we do things together outside of going to Comets games which I think is the most beautiful part,” she said. Some of the activities she enjoys with fellow Comets fans are bowling and attending concerts.

Allison’s positive outlook amidst all she’s been through is inspirational. Her message to others with neurofibromatosis, which is applicable to everyone, is to live your life to the fullest, whether it’s going sky diving or driving to a different state to see your favorite hockey team play. She added that getting involved in a community is vital. “Be a part of something so you have something to fight for and to look forward to so that you don’t get wrapped up in what’s going on. You need a reason to heel. When you don’t have a reason to heel, whatever you’re going through will be much more difficult. For me, fighting to get better so I can get back going to Comets games has been my reason to fight.” Not only was Allison at the Comets’ game this past Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, but she had the honor of performing the ceremonial puck drop, undoubtedly a bright spot in her most recent uphill battle.

Hillary Pruitt, a 33-year-old Utica resident, started her fight in 2021 when she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. After successful surgery and several months of chemotherapy and radiation, she was declared cancer free. This past June, however, the Pruitt family received the unfortunate news that Hillary’s breast cancer came back and had metastasized to one of her lungs and parts of her brain.

Faced with this difficult diagnosis, Hillary has committed to fighting her cancer once again, and her husband Austin was kind enough to share what life has been like for Hillary and the Pruitt family. “It takes everything to get through it. The first year for her cancer in 2021 was long. We thought it was over and then recently found out it wasn’t.”

Austin added that Hillary has been unable to work and that her energy level varies day-to-day. Sometimes she’s able to participate in whatever the family has going on, and some days she is forced to rest. Austin said that without their support system, life would be a lot more difficult. “Our family and friends have been incredible. Every day we have people reaching out to us, offering to bring us dinner, and just being willing to take everything off our plate.”

Family means everything to Hillary, and her 20-month-old son Alexander has given her evermore strength to fight. Her message to other women fighting the same battle has been to put your head down and take it one day at a time because it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

The Pruitt’s have been Comets season ticket holders for four years now. Hillary grew up in Virginia and although she wasn’t around hockey for most of her life or have a strong passion for it, she fell in love with the sport when Austin brought her to her first Comets game seven years ago.

Like Allison Eastman, Hillary and Austin have established a strong connection with the Comets community which is what keeps them coming back to the Adirondack Bank Center. Even with her recent bout, Hillary looks forward to attending every Comets game she can, and it is part of what has fueled her to fight.

Hillary and her family will perform the ceremonial puck drop at Muzzys and Mullets Night this Friday, November 7th, and when asked about what the game means to the Pruitt family, Austin said, “It’s incredible that the organization is participating in it. It means a lot just to know that other people care about what you have going on and that you’re not alone.”

It is people like Allison and Hillary that make the Comets community truly special, and we wish them utmost strength as they continue their individual fights. The Comets will host the Belleville Senators on Muzzys and Mullets Night this Friday at 7 pm.